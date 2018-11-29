Share:

Lahore - Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of MA History Part-I annual examination 2018, MA International Relations Part-I annual examination 2018, MSc Sports Science & Physical Education Part-I annual examination 2018, MSc Zoology Part-I annual examination 2018, MSc Physics Part-II annual examination 2018, MSc Applied Psychology Part-II annual examination 2018, MA Mass Communication Part-I&II annual examination 2018 and MA French Part-I&II annual examination 2018.

Detailed results are also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.