Punjab University Dean Faculty of Oriental Learning Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar has said efforts would be made to establish Guru Nanak Chair at Oriental College to do research on his teachings. Addressing the seminar, the speakers highlighted the teachings of Baba Guru Nanak and said that he preached peace and tolerance in society. He said that Baba Guru Nanak faced difficulties to set examples for others. Later, Sufi Sangat was organized at Al Raazi Hall in which Sufiana Kalam and a skit was presented reflecting the teachings of Baba Guru Nanak and Sufis. –Staff Reporter