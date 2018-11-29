Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan said that with the execution of government’s flagship programme of constructing five million houses in next five years the issue of shortfall of accommodation for government employees would also be fully addressed.

Prime Minister expressed these views while taking a briefing on the functioning of Ministry of Housing and Works and its allied departments here on Wednesday.

Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works Dr Imran Zeb gave a detailed briefing on the functioning of the ministry and its allied departments. It was informed during the briefing that the ministry is facing a shortfall of 26,724 units at various stations to accommodate the government employees.

During the meeting, Federal Minister for Housing and Works Ch. Tariq Bashir Cheema also updated the Prime Minister on the steps taken by his ministry to improve the working of various allied departments and optimal utilisation of the workforce available to them.

Giving details of the allied department working under the ministry, Secretary Housing informed that Pakistan Public Works Department (Pak. PWD), Estate Office, National Housing Authority, Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation (PHA-F), Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) and National Construction Limited (NCL) and directly operating under the ministry.

He also shared the achievements of various organizations with regards to their mandated functions. The Prime Minister was informed that all efforts were being made to ensure complete transparency in the process of allotment of official accommodations while efforts were also afoot to get official accommodations vacated from illegal occupation.

The Prime Minister in his remarks said that the government was cognizant of the issues being faced in the housing sector especially with regards to provision of official accommodation to the government employees in the federal capital and the provincial headquarters.

He said that PTI’s government flagship programme of construction of 05 million housing in next five years would help addressing the issue of shortage of official accommodation. The Prime Minister also expressed concern over under-utilisation of the human resource and expertise available with various organizations of the Housing Ministry and directed that a comprehensive plan should be prepared to ensure optimum utilisation of the available human resource.

Secretary Housing also briefed the PM about the progress on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme. It was informed that an encouraging response was being received from the bidders/companies towards Naya Pakistan Housing Programme. 41 bidders/companies have applied and offered land for plots/apartments/houses in major cities of Pakistan.