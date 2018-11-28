Share:

RAWALPINDI-The enforcement department of Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation launched an anti-encroachment operation in different parts of the city and removed encroachments along the roadsides here on Wednesday. The anti encroachment operation was carried out by the team of RMC under directives of Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench. RMC also seized goods and imposed fines on the encroachers. According to details, the enforcement department of RMC launched an anti encroachment operation at Murree Road, Liaquat Bagh and Committee Chowk and demolished the shutters, boards and other encroachments with the help of bulldozers and other heavy machinery. The RMC officials also confiscated stalls and other stuff extended by the shopkeepers to the footpaths and roads. A group of traders also resisted the anti encroachment operation and exchanged harsh words with the officials of enforcement department of RMC causing a pause in the operation. However, police were called later on to control the situation and the anti encroachment operation continued. On the occasion, a massive traffic jam occurred on Murree Road, Mareer Chowk, Moti Mehal, Airport Road, Rashid Minhas Road, Secretariat Number 2 and Committee Chowk causing immense trouble for commuters. Several ambulances carrying patients to teaching hospitals got stuck in the traffic jam.