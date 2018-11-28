Share:

MULTAN-Commissioner Multan Division Imran Sikandar Baloch has disclosed that over Rs6,595 million is being spent on development schemes in Multan division under annual development programme out of which Rs280 million will be spent on provision of missing facilities in schools.

Chairing a meeting held to review progress in development process here on Wednesday, he took serious notice of the delay in completion of ongoing development projects and issued a new deadline to the heads of all departments. He directed e heads of all departments to accomplish all projects before the expiry of deadline. He said that the public should be given relief by ensuring transparency and quality in the projects.

The Commissioner declared that the third party audit of all projects would be conducted after their completion. He directed the officials concerned to submit PC-4 of all accomplished projects at Commissioner office. He issued order for the preparation of PC-1 for new development schemes. He asked the heads of all departments to contact concerned forum to get removed all hurdles in way of their projects.

Most part of today’s news in developing countries come from beats like politics or crime. Important aspects of life like health, disease, problems and their solutions are directly linked to science but very little is written on these areas by the media in developing world. People are dying of diseases like cancer or environmental issues like pollution but still nothing is written on the solutions to these problems by the media as almost entire space is taken by political or crime news.

Briefing the Commissioner, Tariq Bokhari said that over 450 schools and 821 classrooms had so far been upgraded under the programme as 62 per cent work of the programme had been done.