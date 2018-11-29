Share:

This is a fact for every regions that children are the beauty of any nation. Children have vital roles for every parents. But unfortunately, these words have no value to criticize the health department of Pakistan, especially for the local government of Sindh(PPP). Recently in Tharparkar above than 5 hundreds children died during 2018. However, according to the health secreatary Usman Chackar that 405 children died in 2017, 479 died in 2016 and 398 children lost their lives in 2015. He said that the deaths took place of various reasons, including preterm, low birth weight , asphyxia, preumonia , neonatal sepsis, respiratory distress syndrome, (RDS), acute Malnutrition with complication and diarhoea. On the other hand, there are several causes else while one of them is child marriage which effect early mothers during sex till pregnancy. As said that for a matter it is very painful to birth a child but it is true that it would be more painful to see a child died for any mother. Due to the sources it is confirm that chief minister Murad Ali Shah is going to arrange a meeting for the issue. Finally, the CM of Sindh is humblely requested to take an action for these innocent children as soon, as it is possible.

GM.BALOCH,

Turbat, November 6.a