Islamabad-Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has said that security of Chinese embassy in Islamabad has been enhanced with extra deployment of policemen and strict patrolling around it.

He stated this during a meeting with Chinese Police Attaché, Wang Yong and Police Councillor Ping Yunufi. DIG (Security) Waqar Ahmed Chohan, and SSP (Security) Muhammad Suleman were also present on the occasion. The IGP said that security at the Chinese embassy has been enhanced after incident in Karachi. Extra deployment of policemen has been made there and patrolling has also been enhanced around the embassy, he added.

Earlier, DIG (Security) and SSP (Security) visited the Chinese embassy and discussed security issues with Deputy Attaché. The IGP said that Islamabad police will take effective security arrangements for the Chinese diplomats. The Chinese police Councillor thanked IGP Islamabad for the security measures. The IGP also presented the shield to Chinese Police Councillor. Meanwhile, Assistant Inspector General of Police (Operations) Abdul Qadir Qamar met the chairmen and vice chairmen of union councils of Islamabad and assured them to resolve public issues on priority basis. During the meeting the AIG listened to the problems of public representatives and said that efforts were underway to curb crime including drug peddling activities, street crime, dacoities and burglaries. Both sides discussed the efforts to curb drug peddling activities at educational institutions of Islamabad, traffic flow and parking system at main markets and functioning of guest houses and hostels in the city. He said that reforms in police are underway after assumption of charge by Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar as IGP Islamabad and effective policing measures have been planned against criminal activities. He said that action is underway against land grabbers and SSP (Operations) Islamabad will hold next ‘Open Kutchery’ at Bhara Kau police station to listen to complaints regarding illegal occupation of lands.