KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani on Wednesday said that the Sindh government wanted to promote construction industry in the province while the government ready to provide all possible cooperation to Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD).

This he stated while chairing a meeting with delegation Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) at his office. The delegation led by Chairman ABAD Muhammad Hassan Bakshi while other office bearers including Anwar Okhy, Zeeshan Zaki, Sufiyan Adhiya, Nusrat Chughtai and others were also accompanied with their chairman.

Minister Saeed Ghani said that ruling Sindh government wished to provide houses on cheap prices to low income people. On the occasion, Chairman ABAD informed the minister about various issues of construction industry and present several suggestion to address the issues. He demanded local government to play its role for addressing the issues of construction industry on priority basis.

The chairman also discussed the matter of not issuing of NOCs from utility organizations including Karachi Water and Sewerage Board and said that construction industry facing billion of rupees loss due to not issuance of NOCs by utility organizations.

Saeed Ghani assured the delegation of ABAD that their issues will address on priority basis and Sindh government will be played its role to promote the construction industry.

It is worth to mentioning here that Association of Builders and Developer couple of days ago staged a protest sit-in outside the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board over not issuing of NOCs for water connection to builders despite orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The protest was called-off after the assurance of high-up of water board to provide pending NOCs within two weeks.