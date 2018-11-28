Share:

FAISALABAD-Prominent scholar Sultan Ahmad Ali has urged students to develop characteristics of Iqbal ka Shaheen and create their own world by implementation of Islam in their lives.

The seminar on Iqbal and Youth was arranged by Office of Senior Tutor University of Agriculture Faisalabad. It was presided over by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa.

He said that Iqbal ka Shaheen is the person with high values, who can perform in every situation and for him the sky is the limit. He said that people have to make book reading a habit on daily basis. “We have to spend lives as per Quran and Sunnah to regain our respects in the world and find Nijat at the Day of Judgment,” he pointed out. He added the poetry of Allama Iqbal is based upon the guidelines from Quran and Sunnah (PBUH).

He stressed the need for knowing yourself, sense of integrity, purification of thoughts and being aware of self-power to achieve anything. He also urged them to devote their lives as per golden principles of Islam to regain Muslims due respect in the world. He said that Allama Iqbal is being studied all over the world.

Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa said that Iqbal was deeply concerned with the youth. He said that we had to develop the habits of self accountability. He showed his concern that we are not focusing on our rich culture. He said that the poetry, thoughts and philosophy of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal must be inculcated among the different segment of society, especially the youth as a guidance to cope with challenges faced the Muslim Ummah. He urged the youth to groom themselves to become leaders by reinvigorating the spirit of Iqbal’s teachings and to address social, economics, and justice issues.