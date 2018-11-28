Share:

NEWZEALAND:- “It was the worst night of my entire life.” That’s how Liz Carlson describes finding 145 whales beached and dying on a remote New Zealand beach. The travel blogger from the US was on a five-day hike on the Rakiura or Stewart Island with a friend when they came across the tragic scene. What would otherwise have a been a beautiful long stretch of deserted beach was the site of a desperate struggle for life. Almost 150 pilot whales, beached in the low tide, were fighting in agony in the gentle surf.