Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH-Pirmahal police arrested three farmers for burning paddy residue in their fields here on Wednesday.

Agriculture Department Tehsil Officer M Shakil submit a complaint to the Pirmahal and Arrouti police that farmers including Jehangir, Tanweer, and Shahid Ali violated the ban on burning of crop residue, and they caused pollution to the environment. The police arrested the farmers.

DIES

Markazi Anjuman Tajran senior vice president Zawar Hussain died of cancer at the age of 60 here on Wednesday. Scores of citizens attended his funeral prayers in Gaushala graveyard. Quran khawani for the late will be held on Thursday (today) at 9am at his residence in Chamra Mandi.