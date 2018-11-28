Share:

GUJRANWALA-Three persons died in separate road accidents occurred in different areas of the city the other day. According to police, 28-year-old Shoaib was going on a motorcycle when, on Dewan Road, a speeding van collided with him. Resultantly, Shoaib received injuries and was being rushed to hospital, but he died on the way.

In another incident, M Sharif, a resident of Marri Takhran, stood on roadside when a passenger bus ran over him. Resultantly, Sharif died on the spot. Meanwhile, Arsalan Masih died when his car overturned due to speeding at Ghakkar Mandi.

a