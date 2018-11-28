Share:

RAWALPINDI-Traders of Sadiqabad observed a complete shutter down strike and demonstrated on Wednesday against rise in dacoity incidents. They also bellowed slogans against bosses of Rawalpindi police for not arresting the armed gang of dacoits who had deprived scores of shopkeepers and citizens including women of cash, mobile phones, motorcycles, purses and gold ornaments in the last 48 hours. Separately, a delegation of traders’ representatives also called on City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan and expressed their deep concerns over the spike in dacoity incidents in various areas of Sadiqabad. According to details, more than 200 traders and shopkeepers observed a complete shutter down strike in Trolley Ada near Jahaz Ground against the surge in dacoity incidents involving a 15-member gang of armed robbers. The strike was done on call of Traders Union and the protestors were led by Aman Ullah Satti, Chairman UC-73, Farooq Shah, Vice Chairman and Fahad, a resident of Katarian who became victim of armed dacoits. The irate traders have blocked the road for traffic and chanted slogans against City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan, SP Rawal Division Asim Jasra and SHO PS Sadiqabad Khizar Hayyat.

Talking to media, the protestors said that the armed gangs of dacoits launched a massive looting spree while Sadiqabad police failed badly in tracing out the dacoits. They said that they were not feeling safe after the dacoits targeted more than 27 shopkeepers, traders and road users in the last 48 hours. “Police are in deep slumber and are giving no response to several complaints lodged by the crime victims,” said Aman Ullah Satti. He said the traders have closed down their businesses because of fear of dacoits and would continue their strike until dacoits are arrested. “The 15 member gang of dacoits has become sign of terror and fear in Sadiqabad and we are totally unable to run our businesses,” said Ahmed Khan, a trader. He said gang members came on motorcycles and fled easily after mugging cash and mobile phones from the traders and even female shoppers. Unfortunately, police are not taking action against the dacoits, he said. Sensing the sensitivity of issue, a police team headed by ASP New Town Circle Zia Uddin, rushed to the scene and held talks with protestors. The ASP assured the protestors that police patrolling would be enhanced in the area to net the dacoits.

The Dolphin Force would also assist the police to overwhelm dacoits, he said. After assurance by ASP, the protestors called off their plan to carry out a protest rally against police and dispersed peacefully. On the other hand, a delegation of traders’ elected representatives held a meeting with CPO in his office. The delegation comprised Anjuman Tajran Cantt Malik Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, Tariq Jadoon, Sardar Saqib, Bilal Khan, Malik Umer, Naseer Qureshi and Raja Arshad. The traders told CPO the shopkeepers and traders are terrified due to a surge in dacoity incidents in Sadiqabad.

They added that the dacoits have been targeting only traders while police was seen nowhere to arrest the looters. “Police should establish pickets at all the entry and exit points of the city to track down the dacoits. Enhancing police patrolling will also be effective,” they said. On this, CPO Abbas Ahsan assured the traders that the gang of dacoits would be busted within a week. The traders thanked the CPO for his assurance to arrest the dacoits.