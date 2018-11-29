Share:

Punjab government on Wednesday transferred, posted and promoted officials. SMBR Tariq Najeeb Najmi was promoted to grade 22 and directed to continue as the BOR head. Meanwhile, Malik Khuda Baksh Awan PSP (R) was posted as Punjab Public Service Commission Member. Meanwhile, PSP Syed Ibne Abbas was also posted as PPSC Member, PPSC member Sajjad Saleem Hotiana was granted 24-day ex-Pakistan leave, Abdul Rehman Ejaz 25 days leave and Shahid Inayat Malik 19-day ex-Pakistan leave. ADCG Gujranwala Dr Rabia Riasat was also given 20-day ex Pakistan leave while ADCR Kanwal Batool was given additional charge of the ADCG Office. –Staff Reporter