Share:

Lahore - The Vets Care Club of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences organised a pet gala in its city campus Wednesday.

The gala was organised in collaboration with private pet feed and medicines companies.

UVAS Department of Clinical Medicine and Surgery Chairman Prof Dr Arif Khan and Major Kaleemullah from Remount Veterinary and Farms Corps were the chief guests while Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani, Dr Syed Saleem, Dr Ziaullah Mughal and a large number of people attended.

Different species of dogs, cats and birds breeds were displayed. The main purpose was to share knowledge among the pet lovers.

Later Major Kaleem chaired prize distribution ceremony and distributed shields and certificates among the pets owner.

According to APP, the Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organised UVAS Science Competition 2018 at Bio sciences Academic Block in City Campus Lahore.

The main objective of the science competition was to present the research outputs of UVAS scientists to industry with the motive to strengthen the academia-industry partnership.

The UVAS Science Competition divided into two categories i.e. ‘Tangible and Intangible’.

In the tangible category, scientists were displayed their prototypes, whereas in intangible category, the process or technique developed were also displayed in the form of a poster. Dean Faculty of Bio-Sciences Prof Dr Habibur Rehman, Chief Executive Officer of Forward Solutions Dr Asim Mahmood Khan and Managing Director Alltech Pakistan Dr Shahzad Naveed Jadoon evaluated the participants and ranked the top positions in both the categories.

Later, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani distributed shields and Rs 25,000 cash prizes to the winners of both categories to Ms Quratul Ain Khan From (Institute of Pharmaceutical sciences)and Assistant Prof.Dr Sadat Ali from (Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology) while Director ORIC Prof Dr Imran Rashid, Organizing Secretary Science Competition 2018 Dr Adnan Aslam were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Rabbani lauded the efforts of participants of the competition and highlighted the UVAS role in development sector.

‘Skilled education govt’s priority’

Punjab Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that skilled and vocational education is top priority of the government.

He was addressing the prize distribution ceremony at Techinical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) here on Wednesday at TEVTA Secretariat. Chief Operating Officer (COO) TEVTA Akhtar Abbas Bharwana was also present on occasion. Aslam Iqbal went on saying that providing job to 10 million people is target of Paksitan Tehrik I Insaf (PTI) government. He also stressed the need to improve the enrollment of female in technical and vocational education. COO Akhtar Abbas Bharwana said that prize money of 7 million is being distributed to students who belong to Punjab.