Greeland-Scenery doesn’t usually make me weep. I’ve been to Botswanan bush camps, Cambodian beaches and Ethiopian lakes, and rarely have I found myself reaching for the tissues. But the mauve light that floods Greenland’s snow-drenched landscape in late autumn is so dramatically beautiful that my eyes welled with tears. Although it doesn’t pay to be sentimental in the Arctic. On the day we arrived, the temperature hit a casual minus -25C, and those tears of joy froze painfully on my cheek. Life is harsh in Ittoqqortoormiit, a town that’s four degrees north of the Arctic Circle on Greenland’s frozen east coast. Other than the occasional helicopter bringing visitors and piles of Amazon packages from Iceland, the people of Ittoqqortoormiit don’t see many other visitors. That could be about to change. In this settlement of 450 people – all of whom are Inuits – there is now a single guesthouse with six small bedrooms that can be rented individually or taken over by a group. Visiting somewhere extraordinary without another tourist in sight is modern-day travel nirvana, but in Ittoqqortoormiit, it is almost absolutely guaranteed. Up until now the guesthouse has been occupied by researchers, but at the end of November, booking platform Hotels.com added it to its website, giving the rest of us the chance to visit a place we’ve only seen on-screen with a David Attenborough narration. To celebrate the launch of the guesthouse – which is painted Mediterranean orange and glimmers prettily in the thick snow – Hotels.com is offering all rooms free for March 2019, a time when the local polar bears are very active. The residents of Ittoqqortoormiit live much like they have for the last 100 years, hunting for seals in the rich Arctic waters and musk ox in the frigid tundra that surrounds their pink, blue and green settlement. Even their clothes come from the land – polar-bear skin trousers, seal-skin gloves and moose-hair jackets.

There are no restaurants or pubs, so relaxing means cross-country skiing in the surrounding mountains or sledding with packs of sleek, narrow-eyed Greenlandic dogs, which have been bred from domestic animals and wolves. Trees can’t grow this far north, so hurtling through the tundra leaves you dangerously exposed to the brutal winds. And for the wildlife – locals always carry a rifle to ward off the aggressive polar bears they share their coastline with.

“You often don’t know a polar bear is there until it is attacking you,” says Mitte Barselajsen, who runs the guesthouse.

“Nowadays, there are more bears than there were when I was small, and we have to warn our children to stay close to town when they play.”

UN reports suggest the reason for this supposed increase in bears is climate change: as ice floes melt, the animals are finding it difficult to hunt for seals and are therefore forced to scavenge for human food. Barselajsen thinks it is down to WWF directives protecting Arctic wildlife.

To the north of the town is the vast, forbidding Greenland National Park: the biggest parkland on earth and a frozen playground for the bears that reaches -60C in winter.Locals like Barselajsen have lived off the land for centuries, but recent WWF restrictions have curtailed the number of animals they are legally allowed to hunt – and as a result, they need to look elsewhere for a stable income. The solution is tourism.

I visited Ittoqqortoormiit in mid-November, when the sun edges above the horizon for a few hours a day and sends out a light so weak that it turns the thick snow a shade of very pale purple – hence all the weeping.

This vision of northern beauty presented me with a physically painful conundrum: I was compelled to photograph it but removing my hand from its padded mitten felt like being gripped by the icy claw of death.