Pakistan Academy of Letters held a condolence reference for noted writers Fahmida Riaz and Parveen Atif. Veteran journalist Husain Naqi was chief guest. He paid tribute to Fahmida Riaz for standing firm against dictators and raising voice for human rights. Fakhar Zaman said Fahmida was n ot only a great poet but she also had a spirit of a fighter. Qazi Javed said she worked in different directions and also contributed to translation and other genres of literature. Farrukh Sohail said Fahmida was first and foremost an activist and her poetry and fiction is coloured and toned with the same. Muhhammad Asim Butt said Fahmid was a brave writer. –Staff Reporter