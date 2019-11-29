Share:

KABUL - Afghan officers said on Thursday that two separate attacks within the nation’s north killed no less than 16 individuals, nearly all of them ladies and younger women. A roadside bomb struck a civilian automobile going to a marriage Wednesday night, killing no less than 15 individuals; six ladies, six women and two infants, in addition to the male driver, said Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi. He mentioned two different civilians have been wounded in the blast in the northeastern Kunduz province.According to provincial Governor Abdul Jabbar Naeemi, the mine was planted by the Taliban, which didn’t immediately comment. The region is the scene of regular clashes between Taliban fighters and Afghan forces.

The Taliban attacked the provincial capital, also called Kunduz, in early September, but failed to capture it.Last month, the United Nationals Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said it was “gravely concerned about the unprecedented levels of violence harming civilians” in the first nine months of this year. UNAMA recorded 2,563 deaths and 5,676 injured from January to September.

In the province of Takhar, at least seven security troops were killed and 10 wounded in a militant attack on two military bases, local councillors Mohammad Azam Afzali and Yaqoob Nazari said on November 28. The officials said that the bases, located in the Darqad district, were not sufficiently fortified. Security forces recently recaptured Darqad from the Taliban, which had the district under its control for nearly two months. The officials said the militant group still had a presence in the outskirts of the district. Also, a gunfight and explosion at a safety checkpoint killed one policeman, mentioned Mohammad Nooragha Faizi, a police spokesman within the northern Sari Pul province. He mentioned militants in an automobile carrying explosives have been stopped on the checkpoint Thursday morning, then opened fire to cowl their escape.

Faizi mentioned they apparently detonated the explosives remotely after getting away, though an investigation was ongoing.