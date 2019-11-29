Share:

Gujranwala - Gujranwala Division stands first in campaign against hoarding and profiteering throughout the Punjab province as price magistrates have imposed fine of Rs11.6 million on 4,115 shopkeepers for selling edibles against the fixed prices.

On the directions of Commissioner Zulifqar Ahmed Ghumman price magistrates besides imposing fine also got registered FIRs against 622 and arrested 608 shopkeepers for violation of government price lists. Price magistrates in Gujranwala district imposed fine of Rs.2.3 million on 779 shopkeepers, registered 112 FIRs and arrested 121 persons, in Sialkot district 1246 profiteers were fined with Rs3.9 million, 354 FIRs got registered and 326 shopkeepers arrested, in Hafizabad district total 452 shopkeepers were fined with Rs815000, 22 FIRs registered and 22 persons arrested. In Gujrat price magistrates imposed fine of Rs3.2 million on 1049 shopkeepers, 72 FIRs got registered and 72 persons were arrested.

In Narowal district 227 shopkeepers were fined Rs516 thousands, 14 FIRs registered and 12 shopkeepers arrested while in Mandi Bahaud Din district total 445 profiteers were fined Rs954 thousands, 49 FIRs got registered and 56 shopkeepers arrested for selling edibles against the fixed rates.

Wazirabad police have busted three dacoit gangs and arrested six accused involved in dacoity and theft incidents. It was told that accused Waqar alias Qari, Qasim, Iqbal, Tariq Mehmood, Muhammad Zaman and Sajjad were relates to different gangs and also involved in dozens of dacoity and theft incidents. The police parties have recovered cash Rs.400 thousands, stolen goods worth of Rs.150 thousands, three motorcycles, cameras, cell phones and illegal arms from them.