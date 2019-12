Share:

SIALKOT - As many as seven persons of a village Glotiyaan-Daska based Christian family of Nadeem Maseeh have embraced Islam. They embraced Islam at the hands of a local religious cleric Maulana Ayub Khan Saqib during a special ceremony held at Daarul Aloom Madnia Daska Kalan. Nadeem Maseeh has been renamed as Muhammad Nadeem, his wife Shehla Maseeh as Sakeena Bibi, sons Adnan Maseeh as Umer, Zeeshan Maseeh as Usman, Kashan Maseeh as Ali, daughters Arzu Maseeh as Aysha and Meera Maseeh as Fatima.