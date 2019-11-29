Share:

KARACHI - Two officers have been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) East over their alleged involvement in corruption worth millions unearthed in Sindh’s Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Youth Development Programme (BBSYDP).

ACE deputy director told media that two officers were arrested by his department which alleged made corruption worth Rs38.7 million only in Karachi, whereas, the investigation into financial irregularities in other districts of Sindh is underway.

The arrested men were identified as Faisal Ansari and Arsalan who are working as in-charge district East and West and manager of Information Technology (IT) branch of the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Youth Development Programme (BBSYDP) respectively.

The ACE senior officer said that an organised gang of the accused persons was working in 17 districts of the province for the BBSYDP that allocated funds of Rs2500 to each student registered under the programme. He added that thousands of students were registered under the development programme across Sindh.

He also revealed that at least 87 per cent students who made themselves registered under the programme emerged as using fake identifications.

On October 10, a team of the anti-corruption establishment (ACE) East had raided Sindh Healthcare Commission Office over complaints of financial irregularities.

The commission’s office situated at FTC building in the metropolis was sealed by the team after seizing the record. Deputy Director Anti Corruption East Zameer Abbasi said financial irregularities have been found in the budget of the Healthcare Commission.

“The officials are involved in the embezzlement of funds”, he said and added that concerned officials have been served notices to clear their stance into the matter. Abbasi further said the commission was taken extortion under the name of inspection and issuance of clearance certificates.

The anti-corruption department had also arrested an accused over running a fake housing scheme.

The raid was conducted at Bilawal Bhutto Welfare Housing Society’s office, situated at University Road and CEO of the company named Zafar Jhandir was taken into custody.

According to the officials, they had conducted a raid after receiving several complaints regarding the fake housing scheme.