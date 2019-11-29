Share:

HAFIZABAD - Circle Incharge Anti Corruption Establishment Hafizabad Ansar Farooq Mann was dismissed from service on the charge of harassing and blackmailing certain government employees of the district to achieve his selfish motives. According to official source, the said accused was booked under section 201,389(II), 162/166 PPC. He through his so-called touts was lodging bogus and concocted allegations against some officials, who submitted written complaints to the Director Anti Corruption Punjab. He constituted an inquiry committee headed by Additional Director General Anti Corruption Punjab to probe and ascertain whether the allegations against him were true or otherwise. Following completion of the inquiry the allegations of blackmailing and harassing some officials were proved correct. Consequently, the accused removed him from service and a case against him was registered accordingly.