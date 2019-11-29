Share:

LAHORE - The LAC organised the second annual Alhamra National Exhibition on Thursday at Alhamra Art Gallery. Law Minister Raja Basharat inaugurated the exhibition. He praised LAC, saying: “I appreciate the LAC efforts for organising such events for the public especially for our youth. I am happy to see the great artworks of participants in exhibition. I am thrilled to witness the diverse vision of artists.”

More than 250 artworks from 145 artists from parts of Pakistan are being displayed, featuring great combination of veteran and senior artists like distinguished artist Saeed Akhtar, RM Naeem, Mian Ejazul Hassan along with emerging artists like Minaa Haroon, Sana Durrani, Abrar Ahmed, Shahid Malik, Tayyaba Sabir and others. LAC Executive Director Athar Ali Khan said that the exhibition provided a platform for the youth. Director Arts & Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said Alhamra National Exhibition was a great initiative.This exhibition would continue till December 8.