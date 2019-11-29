Share:

Who doesn’t want a perfect glowing skin, neat and smooth without any scars? we all either men or women wish to have a perfect skin and we all try to achieve a satisfying level of beautiful skin, but we face many difficulties which stop us from getting the flawless look such as pollution, harmful sun says, dirt, sensitivities and allergies that end up having pimples, blackheads, whiteheads, scars and acne. But the main problem we face is acne which is the most common long-term skin disease found especially among teenagers, we all at some point struggled with it, we tried different creams, typical home remedies and advanced treatments just to get rid of acne.

Acne occurs when the pores of your skin become blocked with oil, dead skin, or bacteria. It often causes whiteheads, blackheads or pimples, and usually appears on the face, forehead, chest, upper back and shoulders.

New studies have shown the effect of bacteria called probiotics on skin, researchers concluded that these bacteria not only can stop the acne but also can treat it as well by stopping the inflammation and reducing the number of harmful bacteria on our skin. Mainly Lactobacillus, Lactobacillus acidophilus and Bifidobacterium bifidum help in acne treatment, these bacteria normally found in yoghurt, cheese and dairy products, these mainly help us in our digestive system and immunity, but new researchers proved their action on acne, these probiotics essential fight infections, prevent environmental damage, boost immunity, regulate pH levels, and keep our skin plump and dewy.

Consumption of these bacteria shows good results but in this modern age a new method in which cosmetics enriched with probiotics are taking lead, some brands has started making acne treatment creams having these probiotics which are expensive but highly effective for acne treatment. The drawback of all other fairness creams is the chemical composition which contains harmful chemicals, recent studies were exposed on social media about many cosmetic brands having huge amount of Mercury (Hg) which is carcinogenic element that damages the DNA. We can have some cheap alternatives for treating acne that are safe for our skin and health like applying yogurt, buttermilk and honey on face which is the most effective rather than these expensive creams only if you are not allergic to cream ingredients. Consuming probiotic can decrease acne, but if you don’t like to eat this food, you can simply apply it on your face.

Many doctors and dermatologists recommend applying home-made masks for reducing acne like applying yoghurt with oats mask, honey with banana mask or any other edibles which contains probiotics, so start eating yoghurt and banana and apply the remaining on your face to get flawless glowing skin.

supervised by Dr Ashraf