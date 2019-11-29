Share:

At least seven people on Friday have sustained severe wounds in alleged cylinder blast in rickshaw near Lahore’s Chuburji area.

According to details, the incident took place near Chaubarji when a rickshaw exploded in the area.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital with two of the seven said to be in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officials said that ball bearings have been recovered from the explosion site while Rangers personnel have also been deployed for investigation.

Bomb disposal squad officials said the rickshaw had close to two kilogrammes of explosive material, adding that ball bearings were also found near the crime scene.

SSP civil lines stated that the rickshaw driver, in his statement, said that he had picked a ride from the city’s Sherakot area and dropped his ride in the Samanabad area. He added the blast took place when he had gone to use the facilities.

Law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area and have launched an investigation into the blast.

While taking notice of the incident, Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar has summoned report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) and directed best medical treatment for the affectees.