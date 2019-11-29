Share:

WANA - District Forest Officer (DFO) South Waziristan Mohammad Saleem Marwat has banned the use of Chainsaw in the district to discourage deforestation and has sent a dispatch to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) for the imposition of Section 144 in this regard. He was talking to the media after holding a meeting with the elites of the Burki tribe of the Kanigram. He said that for the first time forests’ checkposts had been set up at various points in the district. Talking to the tribal delegation, he said that after the merger of FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), special steps had been taken for the protection of forests in the merged districts in general and South Waziristan in particular. He said that Chainsaw, also called Chinese saw, was largely to blame for the destruction of forests as it cut big trees in few minutes. He said a letter had been written to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) South Waziristan to impose complete ban on the use of chainsaw in the district. The users of the chainsaw, the DFO said, would face legal proceedings. The DFO said that in some areas massive cutting had been carried out, and now the administration will tell the names of the elements involved in the practice to refer them to higher authorities for initiating action against them.