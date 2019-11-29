LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the death of a 12-year-old boy from dog-bite I Ferozewala. He sought a report from the commissioner within 48 hours and directed to take action against the responsible. The chief minister also expressed displeasure over failure to provide the victim with vaccination in hospitals. Buzdar directed ensuring availability of anti-rabies vaccine in health institutions along with direction to launch a campaign for saving citizens from stray dogs. He also extended sympathies to the bereaved family. In a separate statement, CM Buzdar said the Naya Pakistan Manzalain Aasan programme is a flagship initiative of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He said that Rs15 billion was being spent on the first phase of this programme for repair and construction of 1,236-km rural roads. He said that this phase would be completed by the end of this year while the second phase would start from January 2020 to carpet all rural roads in phases. He added that the programme would continue for five years and two phases would be completed annually.
