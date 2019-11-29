Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the death of a 12-year-old boy from dog-bite I Ferozewala. He sought a re­port from the commissioner within 48 hours and directed to take action against the re­sponsible. The chief minister also expressed displeasure over failure to provide the vic­tim with vaccination in hospi­tals. Buzdar directed ensur­ing availability of anti-rabies vaccine in health institutions along with direction to launch a campaign for saving citizens from stray dogs. He also ex­tended sympathies to the be­reaved family. In a separate statement, CM Buzdar said the Naya Pakistan Manzalain Aas­an programme is a flagship ini­tiative of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He said that Rs15 billion was being spent on the first phase of this programme for repair and construction of 1,236-km rural roads. He said that this phase would be com­pleted by the end of this year while the second phase would start from January 2020 to car­pet all rural roads in phases. He added that the programme would continue for five years and two phases would be com­pleted annually.