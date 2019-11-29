Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - Rajana police raided Karachi’s Orangi Town locality and arrested two members of a dacoits gang involved in the killing of a citizen of Toba Tek Singh in Rajana area.

District Police Officer Waqar Shoaib Qureshi told media reporters in a press conference that deceased Muhammad Aslam of Chak 347-GB was on his way along with his wife and daughter in law to Chak 517 GB on October 23. The accused had intercepted him on gunpoint and when he had stopped his car they had attempted to loot the family but he had offered resistance over which they had shot him dead.

The DPO claimed that during investigation of this robbery-cum-murder case made through modern technology,intelligence information and honey trap,police had arrested Muhammad Shahbaz of chak 225-RB Malkhan Wala(Faisalabad),Asad Ali Lattu of chak 431 JB,Gojra and Nadeem Ghanti of chak 370 JB,they had confessed that they and their two accomplice Usman Sunny and Rafaqat Maseeh of Karachi had murdered Muhammad Aslam over resistance.

The DPO added that accused gang members were also involved in a number of robberies and other crimes and police have recovered from them golden ornaments,mobile phone sets,motorcycles,illicit arms and other valuables worth millions of rupees.

Model town police have arrested a notorious drug pusher and recovered Charas and hundreds of bottle liquid from him. It was told that on a tip off Inspector Sajid Sohal along with team conducted raid near railway station and arrested the accused red handed while transporting 400 bottles liquid and 1400 gram Chars. Police have registered the case and started investigations.

Dead body of a man found near bus stand Ali Pur Chatha Gujranwala, police have started investigations. It was reported that passers by spotted a dead body of a 40 years old man near bus stand Ali Pur Chatha and informed the police. The police party reached at the spot and shifted the dead body at DHQ hospital for autopsy.