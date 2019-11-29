Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday said that diplomacy played a key role in promoting the international relations while successful diplomacy also helped ensure the common interests of countries.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of Defense Attaches and diplomatic staff from 16 countries at the Governor House.

The delegation included diplomats from the United States, Canada, the Czech Republic, Bangladesh, Germany, Italy, Indonesia, Japan, Jordan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Thailand and Egypt. The governor said that diplomacy was also important for investment, joint ventures and promotion of bilateral trade.

Ismail added that Pakistan was keen to increase economic cooperation with other countries including the regional countries. There was a huge potential for economic cooperation and bilateral trade between countries, investment could also be significantly increased by the exchanges diplomatic delegation.

He said that every sector of the economy was progressing during the present government.

Due to its geographical importance, Pakistan’s role had been very important for peace not only in South Asia but also the whole world.

The governor said that a new era of development and prosperity was being started in Pakistan while besides the neighboring countries other countries were also interested to invest in CPEC.

Later, the delegation members also visited the rooms and inspected the things used by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at the Governor House.