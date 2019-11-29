Share:

Antigovernment Azadi March set out on Sunday afternoon from Karachi towards Islamabad. Thousands of people including seminary students, are participating in the march. Thousands of protesters in Pakistan are marching to the capital of Islamabad, calling on prime minister Imran Khan to resign over the weak economy and corruption claims.

While religious groups and political rivals in the party of Jamiat Ulema -i-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) organized the protest, marchers are expected to reach the capital on Thursday.

Though the planned sit-in will take place in Islamabad, still businessmen, especially those focused on the export and import business, feel the political chaos would have adverse economic implications throughout the country. Traders have complained that containers with different consignments have been confiscated by administrations of different districts to block roads. Retailers and traders are annoyed because whatever business is left in the country is now being ruined by the latest round of container seizures. While that in Rawalpindi and Islamabad every government and private offices remain closed on 31st of October and 1st of November just because of these marchers reaching in the cities which is the cause of huge loss of business and educational loss too every one is disturbed because of this meaning less march. Government must take a strict action against them don’t allow them to sit in capital of Islamabad.

USAMA AHAMD BALOCH,

Islamabad.