SIALKOT - Collector of Customs Sialkot Asif Abbas Khan has sensitised the Sialkot exporters to the importance and benefits of the Duty and Tax Remission Scheme (DTRE).

He pledged to make an all-out sincere effort to ensure the resolution of the Sialkot exporters’ DTRE related problems and difficulties amicably by taking them into confidence.

He stated this while addressing the participants of an awareness-raising seminar on “DTRE Scheme for Exporters” organised by Model Collectorate of Customs Sialkot at the auditorium of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). SVC of SCCI Khurram Azeem Khan presided over the event. A large number of the Sialkot exporters attended. Seminar created awareness about the benefits and working mechanism of this concessionary regime as well.

Collector added that the Model Customs Collectorate Sialkot was making all out sincere efforts for facilitating the Sialkot exporters by ensuring the easy implementation on the “Duty and Tax Remission Scheme”(DTRE).

He said that the Sialkot exporters were playing a pivotal role in strengthening the national economy and boosting the national exporters by earning the foreign exchange to the tune of US$ 2.5 billion annually.

Meanwhile, police have registered separate cases against the accused owners of as many as ten bricks kilns in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils for spreading environmental pollution, causing smog and not closing these bricks kilns as per the Punjab government’s policy to closed down these bricks kilns for a month in a bid to avert pollution and smog.

Inspector Environment Protection Agency (EPA) Sialkot Shahid Ali told that these bricks kilns have been sealed by the district administration of Sialkot after the registration of separate cases against them on the reports of local EPA officials in Sialkot. He said that the following the Punjab government’s instructions, the Sialkot district administration had already issued the orders of a month-long closure of all 171 bricks kilns till Dec 20,2019 in Sialkot district, he added.

ROBBERY, THEFT: Five villagers were deprived of Rs800,000 and a citizen was deprived of his bike at four different places while a villager was injured when he put up resistance.

According to police source, a villager Jhangir son of Muhammad Akbar was on way to his village and when he reached near Sharbah Canal Bridge, two armed robbers snatched away Rs. five lakh at pistol point. Ihsanullah son of Syed Mumtaz Hussain was on way to his village on a bike and when reached near Allaudin ke Chatha, four armed bandits caught hold him up and snatched away Rs. 2,15,000/- and cell phone. Three villagers of Kot Nazam, Muhammad Safdar, Manazir and Muhammad Sharif were on way to their village on a bike when armed dacoits intercepted them near Thethe Behloolpur and attempted to snatch cash and other valuables but Muhammad Safdar displayed courage and grappled with a dacoit who opened firing as a result of which Safdar sustained serious injuries. However, the accused snatched away Rs. 55,000/- and cell phone from them.

Similarly, a citizen Muhammad Tanveer of Kassoki Bypass parked his bike No. HZK-8146 outside an eatry and after some time when he came outside he found his bike was lifted away by the accused.

The police, as usual, are investigating but failed to arrest any of the accused.