Share:

Senator Farogh Naseem on Friday returned to the Federal Cabinet as the law minster after defending army chief General Qmaar Javed Bajwa in the Supreme Court.

President Arif Alvi administered the oath to Naseem at the President House.

Law Minister Farogh Naseem had resigned on Tuesday to fight the case of General Qamar Javed Bajwa in the Supreme court regarding his extension of service.

The senator had to resign from his post as his license was suspended by the Pakistan Bar Council as he was a member of the federal cabinet. According to the laws, Naseem had to resign from his cabinet post to take up his private practice.