Rawalpindi - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has acknowledged that two of its officials, in connivance with the officer of Punjab Police and his spouse have been involved in a human smuggling ring that also worked in United Kingdom.

A report forwarded by Additional Director (Establishment) Asmatullah Junejo to Director General (DG) FIA, Ministry of Interior, DG Passport and Immigration, Establishment Division and AIG (Discipline), CPO, Punjab Police Lahore highlighted that human smuggling investigation was carried out on a complaint of citizen who revealed two officials of FIA freed the lady human trafficker in 2012 without grilling her as per law.

The four accused of operating human trafficking racket have been identified as Acting Deputy Director (DD) Anti Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) Nadeem Zafar, Inspector Raja Muhammad Ishaq, Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Naseerabad Sub Inspector (SI) Jawad Shah and his spouse Laila Shah, according to report.

The two officers of FIA were also charge-sheeted and a strict departmental action has also been recommended against SHO Jawad Shah and his wife. It was also written in report that Interpol should be approached for arrest of another lady human trafficker Riffat Shaheen staying in UK.

Sources in FIA revealed to The Nation on Thursday that the report No: Addl.Dir (Estt)/P.E/264-74 dated January 31 October 2019, was received by the authorities concerned and process has also begun for tracking down the five accused involved in human trafficking.

According to the sources, a complainant appeared before AD (Estt) Asmatullah Junejo and lodged complaint. SI Jawad Shah got registered a First Information Report (FIR) No 296 with Police Station AHTC in 2012 accusing his wife Laila Shah of travelling on passport of her British national sister Riffat Shaheen twice between Pakistan and UK. He added Riffat Shaheen also used the same passport for travel to Pakistan and the IBMS data had showed her arrival in the country. He added SI Jawad Shah has been supporting her wife and sister in law in the crime while Inspector Raja Muhammad Ishaq, who was appointed as investigation officer of the case, also took side of accused and gave them clean chits without conducting proper inquiry. The complainant revealed DD Nadeem and Inspector Raja Ishaq got removed the name of main accused from Exit Control List (ECL) while violating the rules and with alleged nexus of SHO Jawad Shah.

He said the case was shelved by the two officers in order to save skin of accused. He requested for another inquiry into case. Accepting the complaint, AD (Estt) Asmatullah Junejo conducted a detailed inquiry and found the five persons guilty besides recommending strict action against them and also issued a report, copy of which is also available with The Nation.

According to report, the FIA AHTC Islamabad had declared accused Laila Shah as proclaimed offender (PO) when she did not turn up before investigators despite summoning several times.

The AD further mentioned in the report later on the name of Laila Shah was placed in the black list when she was in UK. It was also mentioned that it was found out that the FIA AHTC held Laila Shah soon after landing at Islamabad International Airport on 6/9/2019 after her name hit the IBMS system and she was taken to AHTC HQ from where the lady was released by Acting DD Nadeem and Inspector Raja Ishaq without taking any legal surety bond. “IO/Inspector Raja Muhammad Ishaq, FIA/AHTC, Islamabad presented the additional director (Establishment) the fake surety bond during inquiry proceedings,” the report revealed.

The inquiry report further mentioned that it was also found out that without looking into nexus between Riffat Shaheen and Laila Shah, the inspector/IO Raja Muhammad Ishaq and Acting DD Nadeem Zafar endorsed the process of the removal of the name of accused Laila Shah from the Exit Control List (ECL).

“This clearly established the connivance of FIA officials with the human trafficking network run by Laila Shah and her husband Jawad Shah, the SHO PS Naseerabad,” Asmatullah Junejo declared in the report.

He further added that he wrote a letter to CPO Rawalpindi Capt (R) Muhammad Faisal Rana requesting him to direct SHO PS Naseerabad SI Jawad Shah before inquiry committee but it was not done.

The inquiry report disclosed that both Jawad Shah and his wife Laila Shah neither appeared before AD nor submitted their point of view.

“It was also shocking to know that Acting DD Zadeem Zafar recommended the deletion of the name of Laila Shah from the black list/ECL without conducting proper investigation into the merits and de-merits of the case. It also appeared that the two officials of FIA namely AD Nadeem and Inspector Raja Muhammad Ishaq were acting in collusion and connivance with the human trafficking gangs operating under the leadership of accused Laila Shah and her sister Riffat Shah,” said AD Establishment in the inquiry report.

He also declared that Laila Shah escaped from Pakistan with help of FIA two officials and were operating her network of human trafficking. The AD further mentioned in the report that it was also learnt that the husband of Laila Shah i.e. SI Jawad Shah is also facilitating their network of human trafficking.

The AD ordered re-opening case against the accused with immediate effect.

AD (Estt) Asmatullah Junejo also requested ministry of interior and Immigration Department (FIA) shall be directed to not exclude the name of accused Laila Shah from ECL/Blacklist till the finalisation of case lodged with AHTC, Islamabad.

He mentioned in report Interpol authorities shall be approached for necessary legal action against Riffat Shaheen, resident of UK, who has fraudulently and criminally used her British passport for causing human trafficking internationally.

Departmental and disciplinary proceedings may kindly be initiated against Jawad Shah, who is a police officer of Punjab Police and posted at Rawalpindi, the report mentioned.