ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 250 and was traded at Rs85,200 per tola on Friday against the last closing of Rs85,450, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also declined by Rs 215 and was traded at Rs 73,045 against Rs73,260.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1000 per tola while 10 gram silver was traded at Rs857.34.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold dipped by $1 and was traded at $1457 against closing of $1458 on last trading day.