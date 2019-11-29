Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Homicide Unit of Islamabad police have failed to trace killers of Pak Army officer, Major Laraib even after the lapse of one week.

The army officer was shot dead while sitting on the bench of a park in the area of G-9/1 along with his ‘friend’ on the night of 21 November, 2019. Maj Mohammad Larib Akhter, an SSG commando stationed in Attock, had come to Islamabad on official duty, according to the brother of the deceased. The officer and his ‘friend’ were sitting on the greenbelt when two persons came and fired at the army officer, according to the sole eyewitness, Aleena. As a result, he suffered a bullet injury to his head and died on the spot.

According to the sources in the police, the police are still groping in the dark for the killers. “The eyewitness and prime suspect in the case, Aleena has revealed nothing which could lead the police to the killers. The technology also has not helped the investigators in such a way that could lead the police to a conclusion,” said a police official at the Karachi Company police station adding human intelligence has also not been able to provide a clue in the murder case. After two days of the incident, the police had arrested the woman, who works for a private airline, for her suspected involvement in the brutal murder.

Two teams headed by SP Saddar Omer Khan and SP Investigation Dr Sardar Mustafa Tanveer, are investigating the incident while Special Branch of the police and Intelligence Wing of the Counter-Terrorism Force have also been assisting the investigators.

The investigators primarily took the murder as an incident of robbery, but now they are probing the case from all angles. A case was registered with the Karachi Company police on the complaint lodged by the officer’s brother Flt-Lt Mohammad Zohaib. According to the sources, around 50 persons were roped in to be investigated for the murder, on the basis of call data record but found nothing concrete in this regard. The investigation team had collected evidence from the crime scene to proceed further in the case but that also proved insufficient, according to the sources. Saifullah, the investigation officer in the case could not be reached despite repeated attempts, for comments.