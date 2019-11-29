Share:

Toba Tek Singh - District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr Mehr Mumtaz Sial said that action will be taken against those responsible for burning of huge quantity of medicines at Rajana Rural Health Centre. Huge quantity of packets and bottles of medicines were burnt in a an employee’s quarter in Rajana Rural Health Centre on Thursday. When reporters reached, Senior Medical Officer Muhammad Ilyas claimed that that burnt medicines were expired and useless. However the District Health Authority CEO reached the spot and inspected the burnt medicines. He told reporters on the occasion that the burning of medicines was unlawful action and he will order an inquiry into the incident while action will also be taken against the officials who burnt the medicines.