Share:

LAHORE - The Human Rights Department organised a ceremony in connection with World Children’s Day celebrations, at the auditorium of Pakistan Girls Guide Association (PGGA), here on Thursday.

The day fell on Nov 20 this year, and coincided with the 30th anniversary of adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), the most widely endorsed human rights treaty in the world history.

An interactive dialogue session on the topic of 30 years of UN Convention on the Rights of the Child: developments, challenges and future directions for Pakistan. All participants raised the issues affecting them and gave suggestions for solutions.

Executive Director Iftikhar Mubarak, in his welcome address, said every child whether rich or poor must be treated with love and affection.

As the chief guest, Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Minister Ejaz Alam Augustine laid stress on providing children with education. He said the government was taking steps to better education system because the sector had been ignored during the last 70 years.

200 students show up at the event

The minister said the government was committed to giving equal opportunities to all students and bringing back all drop-outs to schools. The minister said the national language could be effective means of communication and the PTI government had included Iqbal Studies in syllabus.

Parliamentarians included Musarret Jamshai Cheema, Mrs Sareena, Firdous Rai, Shamim Aftab, Chairman CPB Saira Ahmad, civil society organisations, Director Human Rights M Yousaf, Consultant Saroop Aijaz, law expert Arshad Abbas, Salman Abid and more than 200 students from various educational institutions participated in the ceremony. In the end, shields were distributed to the guest speakers by the chief guest and also presented a shield to Minister Ijaz Alam by the organisers.