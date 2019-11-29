Share:

LAHORE - Islamia College, Railway Road organised two-day ceremonies in connection with the Iqbal Day to pay homage to Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal at the historical Habibia Hall. The ceremonies were presided over by Principal Prof Tahir Javed. On the first day, an essay writing competition was held and quiz, speeches contests were on the second day. The judges of the events were Dr Munawar Maqbool Usmani, Dr Karamat Mughal and Dr Amjad Tufail. The programme was hosted by Prof Zahid Awan. On the second day, Dr Bushra Samina, Principal Fatima Jinnah Girls College, Chuna Mandi was the chief guest. At the end the chief guest distributed awards to the students. Addressing on the occasion, Principal Prof Tahir Javed said that Allama Iqbal had a special contact with Islamia College. He was president of the Anjuman-e-Himayat-Islam and. He was also the Honourary Professor of the Philosophy Department of the College and the council member of the education council of the college, he added. At the end, Principal thanked the chief guest and also thanked to the organizers of the 2-days ceremonies.