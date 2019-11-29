Share:

LAHORE - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa handed Central Punjab their first defeat of the season as they recorded a 211-run win in the ninth round of the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture at NBP Stadium. Central Punjab, chasing 325, were bowled out for 113 in the afternoon session on the last day of the match. M Saad and Umar Akmal, who resumed their innings on the overnight scores of one and 0, showed resistance in the earlier part of the morning session, adding 45 runs for the fifth-wicket. But Central Punjab began losing wickets, one after another, after drinks and were 89-7 at Lunch. Umar top scored with 43 off 76 balls while Saad made 12. KP dismissed the remaining three wickets in the earlier half of the second session with leg-spinner M Mohsin doing most of the damage with three for 34. Middle-order batsman Usman Salahuddin was not out on 29. That Central Punjab found themselves in a precarious situation at the start of the day’s play was due to Usman Shinwari’s fiery spell yesterday in which he took three wickets for 2 in 2.2 overs. This is KP’s second consecutive win in the tournament. Meanwhile, impressive all-round performance against Balochistan at UBL Sports Complex handed Northern their second Quaid Trophy win, which helped them climb to third spot on the points table. While Abdul Rehman Muzammil stroked his way to a century as the ninth round match between Southern Punjab and Sindh ended in a draw at the National Stadium.