Share:

LOS ANGELES (GN): Madonna has cancelled three concerts after becoming ‘’overwhelmed’’ with pain.

The 61-year-old singer was due to play three dates of her ‘Madame X’ tour at the BochCenter Wang Theatre in Boston, Massachusetts, from 30 November to 2 December but has pulled out of the shows on doctor’s orders.

She said: ‘’Please forgive this unexpected turn of events. Doing my show every night brings me so much joy and to cancel is a kind of punishment for me, but the pain I’m in right now is overwhelming and I must rest and follow doctor’s orders so I can come back stronger and better and continue the Madame X journey with all of you.’’ Promoter Live Nation confirmed the shows will not be rescheduled ‘’due to tight scheduling through the balance of the year’’ and all tickets will be refunded.

Just a day before the cancellation, the ‘Hung Up’ hitmaker admitted she had ‘’multiple injuries’’. She shared a video on Instagram of her in the bath and wrote: ‘’Celebrated My Last show in L.A with my usual Ice Bath for multiple injuries. [Love] and THANKS to my gang-gang for being my hype squad’’ Last month, Madonna postponed a performance at BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in New York due to a knee injury. At the time, she insisted having to cancel the show hurt ‘’more than you can imagine’’, but reminded fans her alter-ego Madame X is ‘’made of flesh and blood’’ and needs time for her knee to heal.