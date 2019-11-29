Share:

RAWALPINDI - Minister of State for States and Frontier Regions and Narcotics Control, Shehryar Khan Afridi, has said that the business community should join hands with government to improve the image of Pakistan abroad. Traders are the key stakeholders in reviving ailing economy. He was sharing these remarks in a meeting with a delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday. The delegation was led by President Saboor Malik and group leader Sohail Altaf, former president Jalil Ahmad Malik, Senior Vice President Nosherwan Khalil Khan and members of the executive committee were also present on the occasion. The meeting discussed in detail the proposals and reforms and determining the right direction for resolving the problems linked with the business community.

The consultation process and talks with the relevant stakeholders will be continued, the minister assured. A liaison committee will be set up at the chamber level to actively pursue matters.

The business community should come forward and joins hand with ministry for anti-narcotics awareness drives. There is need to promote the true image of the country outside Pakistan and business community can play a vital role here.

To control smuggling and drugs, we have launched intelligence-based operations against drug smuggling and peddling, he informed. Traders can share recommendations and suggestion to control such smuggling so that we can curtail it prior reaching smuggled goods to markets.

