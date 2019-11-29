Share:

ISLAMABAD - The PTI government yesterday postponed the National Assembly session scheduled to start from December 2. The government took this decision ostensibly to take time for preparing proper legislation with the consent of allied partners, in accordance with the decision of apex court related to the extension of the Army Chief. According to parliamentary sources, the government might now summon the assembly session by the third week of December. The President has revoked the session in exercise of powers conferred by clause 910 of the article 54 of the constitution of Pakistan. The PTI government is seemingly on top position for frequently changing its announced scheduled timing of the national assembly, suggests the previous over one year record and analysis by the legislators in the parliament. Timings of the national assembly session in only last six months were revised a number of times, causing plethora of problems for lawmakers especially from far flung areas of Sindh and Balochistan.