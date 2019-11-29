Share:

KARACHI - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi on Thursday received many applications from the complainants regarding land frauds and against the managements of cooperative societies.

The complaints were received by Director General NAB Karachi, Brig (Retd) Farooq Nasir Awan along with his team in an open court held on Thursday between 11 am and 1 pm at NAB office here.

The DG NAB Karachi issued orders for complaint verification against various departments for initiation of prompt actions as per National Accountability Ordinance 1999.

He also transferred complaints which are not come under the ambit of NAB to their departments concerned with the directions to resolve the grievances of complainants according to law.

The DG NAB appreciated the overwhelming response of general public, which he said, was a sign of trust reposed by public in performance and delivery by NAB on its efforts against corruption.