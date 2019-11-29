Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) hosts a reception here at Pakistan Sports Complex outside Allama Iqbal Hostel to honour Pakistani athletes, who will represent the country in the 13th South Asian Games (SAG) to be held in Nepal from December 1.

As per expectations, Acting Director General Amna Imran didn’t bother to invite sports journalists to cover the event. It seems that she has paid the entire expenses of lunch from her own pocket. In the past, it was a routine that athletes were given warm send off. The IPC Ministers always used to be present on the occasion and credit must be given to former PSB DG Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera, who always remained instrumental to invite sports community, as it is about showing the world that Pakistan is completely a safe country and how much Pakistanis love and respect their athletes.

But now, the current Acting DG is more focused on showering countless blessings on her blue-eyed persons especially Faizan, who doesn’t know the ABC of media, but he hired a social media team wasting precious national kitty and totally ignored the genuine sports journalists. The athletes were ordered to assemble outside Allama Iqbal Hostel, where chairs and tables were positioned at 1pm. The athletes and coaches kept on waiting for Acting DG for more than one hour and when she finally arrived, for the first time in the PSB history, different items were included in the meal, while athletes and officials were forced to eat chicken and vegetables daily.

The sources confirmed to The Nation that Acting DG Amna Imran tasked different PSB employees and officers to arrange lunch from sponsors and when all refused, she was left with no other option but to pass on the expenditures to the PSB. It was time and again requested to IPC Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza to take action against non-active DG, who is more busy about personal glory, rather than taking care of athletes and PSB staffers.

Many files have been pending at her table sine long, but she is unmoved, while the IPC Minister is not in a mood to take things seriously, as all the complaints against the Acting DG and her polices fell on deaf ears. It was mentioned by this scribe that outsiders, residing in PSB hostels, are threat to security, but no heed was paid. A number of strangers, including IPC Ministry officials, are still enjoying residing at the PSB Hostels without paying a single penny.

The PSB is running without a permanent Director General for more than a year now, but no progress is being made to appoint a permanent DG. The employees’ promotion cases are pending since long, but no one is bothered to help them. It is high-time when the IPC Minister must take things seriously and appoint a permanent DG to resolve the woes of PSB employees. The canteen under the contractor is not only overcharging but also supplying substandard stuff to the employees. Despite the doctor’s report, in which canteen’s food was declared unhygienic, no action was taken against the contractor. On Thursday, a cockroach was found in the meal, but no action was taken. This scribe brought all into the notice of PSB Media Director M Azam Dar, who promised to take up the issue with the IPC Minister. It is hoped that action will be taken soon.