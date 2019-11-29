Share:

LAHORE - PBG/S&R and Barry’s registered victories in the Hamdan Polo Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship 2019 after beating their respective opponents in the matches played here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Thursday. In the first match of the day, PBG/S&R outpaced Black Horse Paints/Artema Medical by 8-5. Tom Brodie was top scorer from the winning side with a quartet while Adil Waheed hit a hat-trick and Lt Col Rab Nawaz Tiwana one. From the losing side, Ahmed Bilal Riaz thrashed four goals and Hamza Mawaz one. PBG/S&R started the match in great style as they hammered a hat-trick to take 3-0 lead in the first chukker. They converted one more in the second chukker to make it 4-0. Black Horse then banged in a brace to reduce the margin to 4-2. PBG/S&R continued their dominance in the third chukker as they hit another hat-trick to stretch their lead to 7-2. Black Horse then slammed in a hat-trick to reduce the margin to 7-5 but in the dying moments of the match, PBG/S&R hit one more to win the match 8-5. In the second match of the day, Barry’s beat Diamond Paints by 7-5. From the winning side, Ernesto Trotz fired in fantastic five goals while Agha Musa Ali Khan and Omer Asjad Malhi scored one goal apiece. From the losing side, Jack William Stuart Hyder and Mir Shoaib Ahmed struck a brace and Mir Huzaifa one. Diamond Paints opened their account with a field goal to take 1-0 lead, which couldn’t last long as Barry’s bounced back with a brace to have 2-1 edge. The second chukker saw Barry’s converting three goals against two by Diamond Paints to enjoy 5-3 lead. Diamond Paints fought back well in the third chukker by striking two goals while Barry’s hit one to have 6-5 lead. Barry’s scored another goal in the fourth chukker to win the match 7-5.