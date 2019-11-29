Share:

LAHORE - PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the party respects the verdict of the honourable judiciary over extension of the COAS. In a statement issued on Thursday, Marriyum said PML-N is waiting for the detailed judgment to be issued after which the party will hold consultative meeting to deliberate on it. The meeting will discuss all postulates of the decision, she added. The former minister said consultative sessions with the joint opposition will also be held on the matter after the details of the judgment are known.