KARACHI - Police officials on Thursday recovered an abducted minor girl while taking immediate action against the crime in Karachi.

The police forces from Sir Syed police station came into action over the complaint of the kidnap of a four-year-old girl Nimra. Police authorities forwarded the complaint to four other police stations of Central district which led the recovery of the minor girl immediately.

An accused person, identified as Noor Rehman, was also taken into custody by the police team, said Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Central Arif Aslam. He added that the department is investigating the arrested person over the abduction incident.