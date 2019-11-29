Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal presided over a meeting of Taskforce for Price Control at CM Office today in which matters pertaining to monitoring prices of essential items, performance of price control magistrates and their training affairs were reviewed.

Secretaries of concerned departments were present while commissioners and deputy commissioners across the province participated in the meeting via video link.

The minister while addressing the meeting said that prices of essential edibles are gaining stability due to sincere and dedicated efforts of government. All concerned departments and officers should keep up their hard work for further lowering down prices of essential edibles, he stressed.

Hoarders, he said, should be brought to book under Hoarding Act and those profiteers not refraining from profiteering should be sent to jails. He further directed that display of panaflexes for prices of essential items should be ensured on all shops. Strict action should be taken relating to complaints arising due to profiteering and complainant should be informed about action being taken on the said complaint.

The minister while showing his concern over selling of sugar and ghee on higher than fixed prices further directed that administration to bring the situation under control and ensure selling of essential items on fixed prices.

The minister presided over another meeting at Civil Secretariat in which approval of programme for the provision of infrastructure of Quaid-e-Azam Business Park and Bahawalpur Business Park was granted.

Planning for selling of plots for setting up industrial units and business model of Quaid-e-Azam Business Park also came under review.

Secretary Industries & Trade Zafar Iqbal, Chairman PIEDMC Nabeel Hashmi, CEO PIEDMC, Additional Secretaries and concerned officials participated in the meeting.

The minister said that Quaid-e-Azam Business Park will be set up on 15 acre land near Motorway at Sheikhupura and industrial units of all categories will also be established in this business park. He further stated that state-of-the-art Quaid-e-Azam Business Park will become an important source to expedite industrial process. He directed that this project should be advanced ahead on speedy basis keeping in view its importance with regard to promoting business activities. Punjab government has planned to set up industrial estate in every division, he added.