ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar remained flat at Rs155.3295 in the interbank on Thursday against the last closing at Rs155.3281, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

In open market, the buying and selling rates of Pakistani rupee against dollar stood at Rs155.35 and Rs155.80 respectively.

In interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by Rs0.17 and was traded at Rs171.10 against the last closing of Rs 170.93.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen lost 1 paisa to close at Rs1.41 whereas the increase of Rs1.36 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs200.96 as compared to last closing of Rs199.61. Exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal remained unchanged at Rs42.28 and Rs41.42 respectively.