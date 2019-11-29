Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Assembly sitting on Thursday didn’t last for long as Deputy Speaker Rehana Laghari adjourned the session without taking any agenda owing to lack of quorum.

Unlike previous sittings of the incumbent session, Thursday’s sitting was scheduled to begin in the morning at 11am. When the Deputy Speaker began the proceedings at around 11:15 am, the Assembly wore deserted look as most of the members belonging to treasury as well opposition were absent. Absence of the quorum irked Rehana who adjourned the house till 3rd December.